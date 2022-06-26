IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,195 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $13,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 16.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,105,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,299,000 after buying an additional 155,893 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 14.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $4,704,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 14.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $768,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $62.65 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The company has a market cap of $86.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.14 and a 200-day moving average of $64.23.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.14%.

Mondelez International Profile (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.