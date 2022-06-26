IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 71,468 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,468 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $12,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030,375 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,734,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,755 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,677,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,633,000 after acquiring an additional 457,386 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,277,246,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $94.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.18. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The stock has a market cap of $140.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.85%.

RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

