Informa plc (LON:INF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 653.60 ($8.01).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 685 ($8.39) price objective on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Informa from GBX 518 ($6.34) to GBX 650 ($7.96) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

Shares of INF opened at GBX 542.60 ($6.65) on Tuesday. Informa has a 1 year low of GBX 459.80 ($5.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 628 ($7.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.53, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of £7.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 554.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 559.81.

In other Informa news, insider Patrick Martell sold 6,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 606 ($7.42), for a total value of £41,856.42 ($51,269.50). Also, insider Gareth Wright sold 26,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 602 ($7.37), for a total value of £162,040.34 ($198,481.55).

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

