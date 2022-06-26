Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Purchased by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Infosys by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,971,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,619,125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,841,879 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 65,512,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,886,000 after buying an additional 7,753,476 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,561,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,182,000 after buying an additional 7,511,264 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 235.2% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 2,321,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,803,000 after buying an additional 1,628,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,626,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,740,000 after buying an additional 1,615,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $18.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $26.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.18.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 18.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous dividend of $0.10. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INFY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Infosys to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infosys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

About Infosys (Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, support and integration, and business process management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.