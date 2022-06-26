Insider Buying: Develop Global Limited (ASX:DVP) Insider Buys A$50,096.24 in Stock

Develop Global Limited (ASX:DVP – Get Rating) insider Michael Blakiston acquired 23,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.10 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of A$50,096.24 ($34,789.06).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.62.

About Develop Global (Get Rating)

Develop Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Australia. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Sulphur Springs project that includes Sulphur Springs and Kangaroo Caves deposits and tenements located to the south east of Port Hedland.

