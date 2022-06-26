Insider Buying: DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) Insider Purchases £50,067.15 in Stock

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey Drabble acquired 17,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 287 ($3.52) per share, with a total value of £50,067.15 ($61,326.74).

LON SMDS opened at GBX 290.60 ($3.56) on Friday. DS Smith Plc has a one year low of GBX 277.40 ($3.40) and a one year high of GBX 465.97 ($5.71). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 307.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 339.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.00 billion and a PE ratio of 15.71.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.20 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from DS Smith’s previous dividend of $4.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. DS Smith’s payout ratio is presently 0.65%.

SMDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of DS Smith from GBX 594 ($7.28) to GBX 500 ($6.12) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.25) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 496.71 ($6.08).

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

