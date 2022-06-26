Insider Buying: Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ) Director Purchases 18,500 Shares of Stock

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) Director Kenneth Graham Gray purchased 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,682.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 654,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,404,919.23.

PRQ stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$2.05. 204,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,760. The firm has a market cap of C$249.49 million and a P/E ratio of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.81. Petrus Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.41 and a 1-year high of C$3.42.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$32.94 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Petrus Resources Ltd. will post -0.010083 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Petrus Resources from C$2.80 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

