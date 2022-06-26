Insider Buying: Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) Major Shareholder Purchases $96,449.12 in Stock

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 26,209 shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.68 per share, for a total transaction of $96,449.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 644,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,371,782.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NYSE SFE opened at $3.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.36. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $8.98. The company has a market capitalization of $65.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.60 and a beta of 1.05.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Safeguard Scientifics
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
