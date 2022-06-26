Insider Buying: Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) Major Shareholder Purchases $96,449.12 in Stock

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 26,209 shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.68 per share, for a total transaction of $96,449.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 644,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,371,782.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE SFE opened at $3.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.36. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $8.98. The company has a market capitalization of $65.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,166,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 118,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 71,500 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,410,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 746,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,487,000 after buying an additional 45,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Safeguard Scientifics (Get Rating)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.