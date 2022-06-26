Insider Selling: Alkane Resources Limited (ASX:ALK) Insider Sells A$14,250,000.00 in Stock

Alkane Resources Limited (ASX:ALK – Get Rating) insider Ian Gandel sold 19,000,000 shares of Alkane Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.75 ($0.52), for a total transaction of A$14,250,000.00 ($9,895,833.33).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39.

About Alkane Resources

Alkane Resources Limited operates as a multi-commodity exploration and development company in Australia. It explores for gold, copper, zinc, titanium, nickel, cobalt, and rare earth elements. The company owns an interests in the Tomingley Gold project that consists of four gold deposits; and the Northern Molong Porphyry Project, which covers an area of 115 square kilometers located in the Central West of New South Wales.

