Insider Selling: Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Director Sells $20,312.50 in Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME – Get Rating) Director Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.26, for a total value of $20,312.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,100,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,226,179.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steve Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tyme Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, June 8th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.27, for a total value of $21,093.75.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total value of $18,750.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total value of $24,218.75.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total value of $25,000.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total value of $24,218.75.

On Monday, March 28th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total value of $26,562.50.

NASDAQ:TYME opened at $0.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.39. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYME. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies in the third quarter worth about $571,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 8.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 166,889 shares during the period. 21.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyme Technologies (Get Rating)

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyme Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyme Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.