Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Lowered to $225.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $300.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating and set a $316.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $323.24.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $209.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.26. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $186.83 and a one year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 58.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 18.0% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

