Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Shares Acquired by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wealth Management Partners LLC owned 0.50% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $4,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQJ. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 427,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,134,000 after purchasing an additional 58,147 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 411,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,588,000 after purchasing an additional 164,645 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 47,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock opened at $24.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.25. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $36.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

