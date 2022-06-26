Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Receives Strong-Buy Rating from Raymond James

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on INVH. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.17.
NYSE:INVH traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,028,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452,663. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.02, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.11.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 21.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 8,307 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 163.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 18,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000.
Invitation Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)
Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invitation Homes (INVH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.