Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Receives Strong-Buy Rating from Raymond James

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on INVH. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.17.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

NYSE:INVH traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,028,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452,663. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.02, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.11.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 3.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 21.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 8,307 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 163.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 18,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Invitation Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.