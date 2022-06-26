IOI Token (IOI) Market Cap Reaches $2.49 Million

IOI Token (IOI) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One IOI Token coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001304 BTC on popular exchanges. IOI Token has a total market capitalization of $2.49 million and $79,777.00 worth of IOI Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IOI Token has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004712 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,200.55 or 0.99966289 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004714 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002735 BTC.

About IOI Token

IOI Token (CRYPTO:IOI) is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2021. IOI Token’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,014,158 coins. IOI Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

