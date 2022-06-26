iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IRTC. Citigroup lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an underperform rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $158.42.

NASDAQ:IRTC traded up $5.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.62. The company had a trading volume of 727,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,822. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.46 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.50. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $169.54.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.26. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 34.55%. The firm had revenue of $92.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Merz Cathleen Noel Bairey sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.76, for a total transaction of $55,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,229.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,156,000 after acquiring an additional 126,196 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 261.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 159,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 115,475 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

