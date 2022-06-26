iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,248 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $11,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,685,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 39.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 721,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,684,000 after purchasing an additional 13,551 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,247,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,437,000 after buying an additional 81,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,359,000.

EFV opened at $44.33 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.49.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

