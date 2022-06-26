iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Sold by Colorado Capital Management Inc.

Colorado Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Colorado Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SUSA. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 76,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 96,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,994,000 after purchasing an additional 10,756 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $83.56 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $77.59 and a 12-month high of $106.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.09.

