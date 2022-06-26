iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Red Tortoise LLC

Red Tortoise LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of Red Tortoise LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $392.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $405.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $435.48. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

