iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co decreased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $107.98 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $144.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

