Jade Currency (JADE) Price Tops $0.0011

Jade Currency (JADE) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Jade Currency coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Jade Currency has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. Jade Currency has a market cap of $61,404.08 and $52,360.00 worth of Jade Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- STATERA (STA) traded up 32,145,168.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,204.54 or 0.10350976 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00144576 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Tari World (TARI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00071113 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001710 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002379 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Jade Currency Coin Profile
Jade Currency Coin Trading
