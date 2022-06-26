JD Sports Fashion’s (JD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JD. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.43) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.45) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a GBX 875 ($10.72) price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 530.63 ($6.50).

Shares of LON JD opened at GBX 119.10 ($1.46) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £6.14 billion and a PE ratio of 14.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17. JD Sports Fashion has a 52-week low of GBX 98.94 ($1.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 235.70 ($2.89). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 124.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 159.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

