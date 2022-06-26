Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Purchased by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 120,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,014 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group accounts for 1.5% of Retirement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Retirement Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JEF. State Street Corp raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,700,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,198,000 after purchasing an additional 217,365 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,898,000 after purchasing an additional 927,840 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,550,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,817,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,102,000 after purchasing an additional 182,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,751,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,574,000 after purchasing an additional 36,748 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JEF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.25.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $200,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,243,437.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas W. Jones purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.48 per share, with a total value of $334,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE JEF opened at $27.83 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $44.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.84 and a 200-day moving average of $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

