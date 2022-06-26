JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.42.

IRTC traded up $5.64 on Wednesday, reaching $115.62. The company had a trading volume of 727,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,822. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.50. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.63. iRhythm Technologies has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $169.54.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $92.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.76 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 34.55%. iRhythm Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Merz Cathleen Noel Bairey sold 500 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.76, for a total value of $55,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,229.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after buying an additional 20,399 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,411,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,237,000 after buying an additional 534,300 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 155,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,502,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

