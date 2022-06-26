JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Drive Shack (LON:DS) Target Price to GBX 500

Drive Shack (LON:DS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 594 ($7.28) to GBX 500 ($6.12) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Drive Shack in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.25) target price on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 496.71 ($6.08).

Get Drive Shack alerts:

Drive Shack Company Profile (Get Rating)

Drive Shack Inc is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.