JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Target Price to $30.00

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FORG has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NYSE:FORG opened at $22.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78. ForgeRock has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $48.88.

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $48.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ForgeRock will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other ForgeRock news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 2,000 shares of ForgeRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,704.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FORG. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,585,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,356,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $544,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,713,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

