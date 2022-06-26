Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
NYSE KDMN opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.50. Kadmon has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.
Kadmon Company Profile
