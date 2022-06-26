Kava.io (KAVA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $147.08 Million

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. One Kava.io coin can currently be purchased for $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava.io has a total market capitalization of $513.55 million and approximately $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kava.io has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kava.io alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00098833 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000605 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00019313 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00053676 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.96 or 0.00284346 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009049 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000263 BTC.

About Kava.io

Kava.io (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava.io Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava.io and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.