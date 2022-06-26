Kava (KAVA) Trading Up 23.5% Over Last Week

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Kava has a market capitalization of $410.02 million and $59.90 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava coin can currently be bought for $1.90 or 0.00008956 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kava has traded 23.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kava Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 220,842,726 coins and its circulating supply is 215,873,977 coins. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

