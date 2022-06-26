Kcash Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges (KCASH)

Kcash (KCASH) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. In the last week, Kcash has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar. Kcash has a market capitalization of $513,239.08 and $343,993.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kcash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Arionum (ARO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Odin Platform (ODN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bat True Share (BTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00044332 BTC.

Bolt Share (BTS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00012419 BTC.

Kcash (CRYPTO:KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 coins. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com . Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kcash is a new Alipay service but as a fully decentralised payment service. The platform is a simple cryptocurrency wallet and a physical payment card. Through the application, the users manage different cryptocurrencies and also are allowed to use the various cryptocurrencies in different transactions. Kcash offers 2-Factor Authentication process and multiple verification methods to ensure the safety of the digital assets. The issued token is KCASH, its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as reward and payment in the Kcash ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

