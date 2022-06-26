KCS Wealth Advisory Acquires 441 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.44.

Marriott International stock opened at $139.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.23 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

