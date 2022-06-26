KCS Wealth Advisory Boosts Stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,602 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MHO. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 434.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,217,000 after purchasing an additional 381,983 shares during the period. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 4th quarter worth $12,844,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 4th quarter worth $11,280,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,379,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,795,000 after buying an additional 176,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,606,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,893,000 after buying an additional 130,449 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on M/I Homes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $40.01 on Friday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.33 and a 12-month high of $69.22. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.06.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $860.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

