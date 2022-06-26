KCS Wealth Advisory Boosts Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,272 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $159.32 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $151.32 and a 12-month high of $239.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.24.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.99%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NXPI. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.95.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

