KCS Wealth Advisory Buys 5,426 Shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory owned 0.59% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 987.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

Shares of FQAL opened at $45.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.20 and a 200 day moving average of $50.62. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $42.49 and a twelve month high of $56.58.

