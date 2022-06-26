KCS Wealth Advisory Buys 644 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Kroger makes up 1.5% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 47,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the first quarter worth $2,845,000. TKG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth $1,796,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 14.1% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $344,000. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KR shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $48.45 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $37.26 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.75.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.18. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 28.97%.

In other news, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,071,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 162,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,651,316.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $2,917,922.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,514,366.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

