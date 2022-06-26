KCS Wealth Advisory Cuts Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

KCS Wealth Advisory lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.3% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. New World Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 583.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 34,978 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $8,351,000.

BATS:IEFA opened at $60.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.47. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

