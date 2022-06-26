KCS Wealth Advisory Has $1.15 Million Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,377 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in SAP by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in SAP by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period.

Get SAP alerts:

NYSE:SAP opened at $98.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.53 and its 200 day moving average is $114.52. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $89.91 and a 12 month high of $151.48.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 13.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $2.66 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on SAP from €152.00 ($160.00) to €142.00 ($149.47) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on SAP from €135.00 ($142.11) to €115.00 ($121.05) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded SAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on SAP from €120.00 ($126.32) to €110.00 ($115.79) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €104.00 ($109.47) target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SAP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

SAP Profile (Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.