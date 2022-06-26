KCS Wealth Advisory Sells 2,588 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

KCS Wealth Advisory lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 527.7% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,633,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736,348 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,538,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,573 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,004,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,054,000 after purchasing an additional 852,614 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 909,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,023,000 after purchasing an additional 607,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 209.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 885,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,753,000 after acquiring an additional 599,795 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SCHZ opened at $47.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.69. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $55.29.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.