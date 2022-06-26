Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) PT Lowered to $23.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennametal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Loop Capital cut shares of Kennametal from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kennametal from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.88.

NYSE KMT opened at $23.57 on Thursday. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $41.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.50.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $512.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.77 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 11.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kennametal will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.08%.

In other news, Director William M. Lambert purchased 36,698 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.23 per share, for a total transaction of $962,588.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,402.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KMT. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

