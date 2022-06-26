Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Price Target Cut to €86.00

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from €100.00 ($105.26) to €86.00 ($90.53) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kingspan Group from €102.00 ($107.37) to €103.00 ($108.42) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Kingspan Group from €103.00 ($108.42) to €90.00 ($94.74) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kingspan Group from €93.00 ($97.89) to €95.00 ($100.00) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kingspan Group from €80.00 ($84.21) to €70.00 ($73.68) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Kingspan Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.57.

KGSPY opened at $63.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.82. Kingspan Group has a 12-month low of $59.41 and a 12-month high of $126.15.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

