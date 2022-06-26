Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Receives $85.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on KIGRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kion Group from €80.00 ($84.21) to €75.00 ($78.95) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Kion Group from €102.00 ($107.37) to €92.00 ($96.84) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Societe Generale cut shares of Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kion Group from €86.00 ($90.53) to €84.00 ($88.42) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of KIGRY opened at $10.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.88. Kion Group has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $29.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.2583 dividend. This is a boost from Kion Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.99%. Kion Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.84%.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

