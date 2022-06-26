LABS Group (LABS) Trading 5.3% Higher This Week

LABS Group (LABS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 26th. One LABS Group coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LABS Group has a market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $11,486.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LABS Group has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

STATERA (STA) traded up 32,145,168.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,204.54 or 0.10350976 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00144576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00071113 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

LABS Group Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,216,879,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

