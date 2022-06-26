Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Receives $109.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum to $117.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

NYSE LPI opened at $72.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 3.65. Laredo Petroleum has a 52-week low of $36.25 and a 52-week high of $120.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Laredo Petroleum ( NYSE:LPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($1.34). The firm had revenue of $532.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 78.66% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,626 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $183,032.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,782.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $452,878.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,490 shares of company stock worth $1,083,942. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 201,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,932,000 after buying an additional 89,425 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,829,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 213,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,869,000 after purchasing an additional 142,514 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,692,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Laredo Petroleum (Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.