Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of LEJU opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. Leju has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.07.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Leju stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 401 cities and various mobile applications.

