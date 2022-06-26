Lendefi (new) Reaches One Day Volume of $19,205.00 (LDFI)

Lendefi (new) (LDFI) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One Lendefi (new) coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Lendefi (new) has a total market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $19,205.00 worth of Lendefi (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lendefi (new) has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00145612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00076870 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00014600 BTC.

Lendefi (new) Profile

Lendefi (new) launched on January 20th, 2021. Lendefi (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,887,779,997 coins. Lendefi (new)’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Lendefi (new) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendefi (new) directly using US dollars.

