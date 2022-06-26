Lido DAO Token (LDO) Trading Down 7.5% Over Last 7 Days

Lido DAO Token (LDO) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Lido DAO Token coin can now be bought for $2.79 or 0.00007033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido DAO Token has a market capitalization of $289.64 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,760,882 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Lido DAO Token Coin Trading

