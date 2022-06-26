Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

ZEV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Lightning eMotors from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Lightning eMotors from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.88.

Get Lightning eMotors alerts:

NYSE:ZEV opened at $3.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.92. Lightning eMotors has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 10.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.81.

Lightning eMotors ( NYSE:ZEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Lightning eMotors had a negative return on equity of 332.46% and a negative net margin of 385.50%. The business had revenue of $5.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lightning eMotors will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lightning eMotors news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd Rosella sold 29,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $103,646.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,140,989 shares in the company, valued at $38,882,051.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,102,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lightning eMotors by 29.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,219,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,651,000 after buying an additional 504,245 shares during the period. Bank of The West raised its holdings in shares of Lightning eMotors by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 709,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 164,976 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lightning eMotors by 691.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after buying an additional 460,941 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lightning eMotors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightning eMotors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.