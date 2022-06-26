Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Rating Reiterated by Wolfe Research

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “peer perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Wolfe Research in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

NYSE:LNC traded up $3.03 on Thursday, reaching $48.98. 3,018,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.11 and its 200-day moving average is $63.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $77.57.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.31). Lincoln National had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Lincoln National by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Lincoln National by 735.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Lincoln National by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

