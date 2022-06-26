Lisk Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.95 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a market capitalization of $139.39 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00005051 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00029560 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00014504 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000960 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

