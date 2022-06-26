Loop Capital Lowers Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) to Hold

Loop Capital downgraded shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $26.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leslie’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Leslie’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $16.23 on Thursday. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $28.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.55.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 48.04% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $228.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Leslie’s’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Leslie’s news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $82,086.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,963.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 325.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

