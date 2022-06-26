Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Acquired by Scharf Investments LLC

Scharf Investments LLC boosted its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 124,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the quarter. Markel makes up 5.5% of Scharf Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $184,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Markel by 15.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Markel by 43.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Markel by 13.2% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Markel by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,846,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Markel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,525.00.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,292.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,355.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1,320.80. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $1,167.50 and a 52-week high of $1,519.24.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $11.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.79 by ($5.46). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Markel had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 72.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,486.02, for a total transaction of $2,229,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,306.00 per share, with a total value of $65,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,887,262. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 208 shares of company stock valued at $272,649 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

